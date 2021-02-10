Mesilla Valley Christian School required to close for 2 weeks due to recent string of Covid-19 cases

Top Stories

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Public Education Department has informed Mesilla Valley Christian School that it is required to close for two weeks due to a recent increase in positive cases.

NMPED said there have been 14 positive Covid-19 rapid responses at Mesilla Valley Christian in the past two weeks. The school was given notice from the state on Tuesday that it must close.

It's unclear how many of those positive cases include students.

Grades K-12 are taught at the school.

