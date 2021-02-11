30 virus deaths, some dating back 6 months, announced in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced 30 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, with health officials acknowledging these deaths happened over the past six months.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,816.

The deaths include:

1 – female in her 20s

4 – males in their 60s

5 – females in their 60s

3 – females in their 70s

3 – males in their 70s

4 – females in their 80s

7 – males in their 80s

2 – males in their 90s

1 – female in her 90s

Health officials also announced 474 new cases.

The number of active cases increased slightly to 8,177.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 118,217 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 107,707 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.