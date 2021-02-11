Police investigating assault at Jaguars strip club in east El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating an early Thursday morning assault at Jaguars strip club on the east side.

A police dispatcher would not confirm whether the assault was a shooting or stabbing.

ABC-7 has placed calls with the police department's public information officer to gather more information.

A fire dispatcher told ABC-7 two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the other with minor injuries.

Police were first called out to reports of an assault just after 3 a.m.

ABC-7 has a crew at the scene.