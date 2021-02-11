Skip to Content
Police investigating assault at Jaguars strip club in east El Paso

Jaguars Club
El Paso police investigate an early morning assault at Jaguars strip club.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating an early Thursday morning assault at Jaguars strip club on the east side.

A police dispatcher would not confirm whether the assault was a shooting or stabbing.

ABC-7 has placed calls with the police department's public information officer to gather more information.

A fire dispatcher told ABC-7 two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the other with minor injuries.

Police were first called out to reports of an assault just after 3 a.m.

ABC-7 has a crew at the scene. Stick with Good Morning El Paso for live updates.

