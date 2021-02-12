El Paso reports 4 virus deaths, 432 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 432 new cases Friday morning.

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,820.

There are also 506 deaths currently listed as under investigation. Once officials confirm the cause of death as Covid-19, those individuals are officially added to the count.

The number of known active cases decreased by 35 to 8,177.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 118,715 confirmed cases in El Paso with 108,206 reported recoveries.

