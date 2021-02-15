El Paso reports 13 virus deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 284 new cases Monday morning.

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,864.

Hospitalizations increased from 377 to 400. There's also 152 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units.

The number of known active cases increased by 15 to 7,989.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 119,7744 confirmed coronavirus cases in El Paso and 109,407 reported recoveries.

