El Paso reports 41 virus deaths, second-highest number of Covid fatalities announced in a single day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 41 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning, elevating the county's pandemic death toll to 1,926.

It's important to note that the health department has routinely acknowledged that these virus deaths don't usually happen on the same day. It has sometimes taken weeks or months for the health department to report a Covid-19 death.

Health officials also reported 182 new cases.

The number of known active cases decreased by 333 to 7,519.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 120,205 confirmed cases in El Paso with 110,295 reported recoveries.

