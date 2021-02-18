El Paso reports 24 virus deaths as active cases continue to decline

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 24 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,950.

Health officials also announced 313 new cases. The number of known active cases decreased from 7,519 to 7,347.

Hospitalizations remained the same, standing at 389. The number of patients in the ICU increased by four to 155.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 120,556 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 110,810 reported recoveries.

