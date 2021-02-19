Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 5:48 am
Published 5:41 am

12 virus deaths, 183 new cases reported in El Paso

coronavirus borderland
KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 183 new cases Friday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,962.

The number of known active cases decreased by 248 to 7,099.

Hospitalizations increased from 389 to 396. There are 147 patients in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 120,769 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 111,267 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.

Coronavirus / El Paso

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content