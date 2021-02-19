12 virus deaths, 183 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 183 new cases Friday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,962.

The number of known active cases decreased by 248 to 7,099.

Hospitalizations increased from 389 to 396. There are 147 patients in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 120,769 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 111,267 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.