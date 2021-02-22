El Paso nears 2,000 virus deaths; 262 new cases reported

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 262 new cases Monday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,992.

The number of known active cases decreased by 52 to 6,811. That's the lowest number of active cases in El Paso since Oct. 14.

Hospitalizations decreased from 381 to 368. There are 140 patients listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 121,765 confirmed cases in El Paso with 112,534 reported recoveries.

