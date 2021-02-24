10 virus deaths, more than 300 new cases added in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 307 new cases Wednesday morning.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths now stands at 2,024 in El Paso County. There are 373 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

As of Wednesday, there were 6,600 known active cases, that's 199 fewer than Tuesday.

Hospitalizations increased from 360 to 400, with 172 patients being listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 122,448 confirmed cases in El Paso with 113,405 reported recoveries.

