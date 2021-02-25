12 virus deaths reported in El Paso; hospitalizations drop significantly

Top Stories

The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 303 new cases Thursday morning.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths now stands at 2,036 in El Paso County. There are 363 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

As of Thursday, there were 6,404 known active cases, that's 196 fewer than Tuesday.

Hospitalizations decreased from 400 to 341, with 128 patients being listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 122,774 confirmed cases in El Paso with 113,924 reported recoveries.

