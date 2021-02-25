UMC to open vaccine registration for ‘super seniors’ once again Thursday at 9 a.m.

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University Medical Center of El Paso will be holding a special appointment registration Thursday at 9 a.m. for "super seniors" - those 75 years of age and older.

At that time, "super seniors" can register online at UMCelpaso.org or by calling 915-200-2700. Both the telephone number and website will close after available appointments are taken on Thursday.

There will be 2,500 appointments available online for "super seniors" online and 1,000 available by phone, officials indicated.

The last time the hospital offered appointments for this age group, the slots filled up in just minutes.