Sun Metro bus crashes into east El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Sun Metro bus crashed into an east El Paso home early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Anise Drive.

An emergency dispatcher told ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for the city of El Paso acknowledged that there was a crash, but told ABC-7 that the police department was handling the investigation.

At this time, there is no additional information to report.

This is a developing story.