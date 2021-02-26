Skip to Content
today at 7:42 am
Sun Metro bus crashes into east El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Sun Metro bus crashed into an east El Paso home early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Anise Drive.

An emergency dispatcher told ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for the city of El Paso acknowledged that there was a crash, but told ABC-7 that the police department was handling the investigation.

At this time, there is no additional information to report.

This is a developing story.

El Paso

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

