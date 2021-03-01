8 more Covid-19 deaths reported; hospitalizations drop

Top Stories

EL PASO -- Public health officials announced another 8 people have died of Covid-19 in the borderland on Monday morning.

A reminder that the deaths don't necessarily happen on the same day, as it can take weeks and even months for some of them to be confirmed.

There were 266 additional virus cases reported Sunday, for a pandemic total of 123,979, with the number of active infections at 6,044.

As of Monday morning, El Paso's hospitalizations for virus-related illness stood at 305 patients, a decrease of 22; with 113 listed in intensive care.