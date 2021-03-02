14 virus deaths reported in El Paso; active cases drop below 6K

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 14 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,086, with 329 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases is currently at 5,955. It's the first time this metric has been below 6,000 since Oct. 11.

Hospitalizations increased from 305 to 311. There are 115 patients listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 124,162 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 115,743 reported recoveries.

