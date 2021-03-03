El Paso just shy of reaching 2,100 confirmed virus deaths

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 199 new cases Wednesday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,097, with 327 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 5,955 to 5,783.

Hospitalizations increased from 311 to 313. There are 122 patients listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 124,438 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 116,182 reported recoveries.

