El Paso reports 31 virus deaths, 216 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 31 coronavirus-related deaths Friday morning.

The health department has acknowledged that these deaths did not occur on the same day. It can sometimes take months for them to determine the official cause of death.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,132, with 291 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 5,631 to 5,385.

Hospitalizations remained at 292. There are 125 patients listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 124,812 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 117,201 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.