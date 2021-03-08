El Paso reports 12 virus deaths; hospitalizations continue to decline

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 12 coronavirus-related deaths Monday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,187, with 243 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 4,945 to 4,789.

Hospitalizations dropped from 265 to 250. There are 103patients listed in the intensive care unit, that's seven fewer than Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 125,542 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 118,273 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.