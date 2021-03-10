7 virus deaths, 134 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced seven coronavirus-related deaths and 134 new cases Wednesday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death increased to 2,211. There are 222 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 4,591 to 4,101.

Hospitalizations increased by six to 258. There are 107 patients listed in the intensive care unit, that's five more than Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 125,985 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 119,400 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.