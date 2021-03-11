Man in his 30s among 11 new virus deaths in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 189 new cases Thursday morning.

The latest victims include:

1 – male in his 30s

3 – females in their 60s

1 – male in his 60s

2 – females in their 70s

3 – females in their 80s

1 – male in his 90s

El Paso County's pandemic death increased to 2,222.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 4,101 to 3,9210.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 126,210 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 119,799 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.