El Paso reports 12 virus deaths; number of patients in ICU dips below 100

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 191 new cases Friday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death increased to 2,234. There are 214 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

For the first time since Oct. 12, there are fewer than 100 Covid-19 patients in the El Paso's ICUs. There are currently 236 patients total.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 3,920 to 3,853

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 126,416 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 120,064 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.