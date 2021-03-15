El Paso reports 8 virus deaths, 135 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced eight coronavirus-related deaths and 135 new cases Monday morning.

The latest deaths include:

2 – males in their 50s

1 – male in his 60s

1 – female in her 70s

3 – males in their 70s

1 – female in her 80s

El Paso County's pandemic death increased to 2,254.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 3,816 to 3,698.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 126,981 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 120,775 reported recoveries.

