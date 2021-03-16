Man in his 20s among 13 new virus deaths reported in El Paso

Top Stories

El Paso health officials announced 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 127 new cases Tuesday morning.

The latest deaths include:

1 – male in his 20s

2 – males in their 50s

3 – males in their 60s

2 – females in their 70s

1 – male in his 70s

2 – females in their 80s

1 – male in his 90s

1 – female in her 90s

Health officials said these deaths happened over a span of the past four months.

El Paso County's pandemic death increased to 2,267.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 3,698 to 3,648.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 127,168 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 121,006 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.