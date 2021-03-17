El Paso reports 8 virus deaths, 180 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced eight coronavirus-related deaths and 180 new cases Wednesday morning.

The latest deaths include:

1 – male in his 40s

2 – females in their 60s

1 – male in his 60s

3 – males in their 70s

1 – female in her 80s

El Paso County's pandemic death increased to 2,275.

The number of known active cases is decreased from 3,648 to 3,609.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 127,403 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 121,274 reported recoveries.