El Paso surpasses 2,300 confirmed virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to 2,315.

The El Paso Health Department has acknowledged that several of these newly reported deaths happened months ago, and are just now being confirmed.

The latest victims were identified as:

3 – males in their 40s

1 – female in her 40s

3 – females in their 50s

4 – males in their 50s

5 – males in their 60s

3 – females in their 60s

4 – males in their 70s

3 – females in their 70s

7 – females in their 80s

5 – males in their 80s

1 – male in his 90s

1 – female in her 90s

There are also 160 suspected Covid-19 deaths that are still being investigated by the health department.

Hospitalizations decreased from 257 to 247. There are currently 89 patients in intensive care units.

Health officials also reported 125 new cases Thursday. The number of known active cases now stands at 3,040, that's more than 500 fewer compared to Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 127,538 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 121,970 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.