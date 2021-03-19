El Paso reports 7 virus deaths as active cases dip below 3K

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public health reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 108 new cases Friday morning.

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,321. The health department is investigating 155 suspected Covid-19 deaths that have yet to be confirmed.

The number of known active cases decreased from 3,040 to 2,725. It's the first time the number of active cases has been below 3,000 since late Sept.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 127,661 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 122,406 reported recoveries.

