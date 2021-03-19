Two suffer serious injuries in west El Paso Crash

Top Stories

EL PASO -- Two people have suffered serious injuries after an overnight crash in West El Paso, according to Fire Dispatchers.

The crash took place near the intersection of Resler Dr. and Orizaba Ave. shortly after midnight.

Special Traffic investigators were called out to the scene shortly after 2 a.m.

Police have not said what led to the crash, or who was at fault.

This is a developing story and we'll provide updates as we learn more information.