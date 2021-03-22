El Paso reports 2 virus deaths, 124 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced two new coronavirus-related deaths and 124 new cases Monday.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 2,325. The health department is investigating an additional 162 suspected Covid-19 deaths.

The latest deaths include:

1 – female in her 40s

1 – male in his 70s

The number of known active cases decreased to 2,325. That's the lowest number of active cases El Paso County has had since July.

There are 212 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals with 74 patients in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 128,119 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in El Paso, with 123,015 reported recoveries.

