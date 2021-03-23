4 virus deaths, 126 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced four new coronavirus-related deaths and 126 new cases Tuesday morning.

El Paso pandemic death toll increased to 2,329. The latest victims were identified as three women in their 70s and a man in his 80s.

The number of known active cases increased from 2,325 to 2,394.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 128,252 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 123,308 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.