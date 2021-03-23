CBP releases new images of El Paso Border Patrol processing center

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection released new video showing the conditions inside El Paso's Central Processing Center which is where many unaccompanied minors are being held.

The agency's release of the video comes a day after photos of the processing center in Donna, Texas emerged.

In the agency's newest video, you can see migrants wearing masks and sleeping on cots placed on the floor.

The migrants have been given mylar blankets. There are many children in seen in the video released by CBP, but the agency blurred out their faces.

The photos of the Donna facility showed the conditions for dozens of children and adults. They are wearing masks, but crammed together in what appears to be plastic tents.

CBP released the following statement Tuesday morning:

"CBP continues to transfer unaccompanied minors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as quickly and efficiently as possible after they are apprehended on the Southwest Border. In order to protect the health and safety of our workforce and those in our care we continue to discourage external visitors in our facilities; however, CBP is working to balance the need for public transparency and accountability. Still imagery and video are now available of the Donna Processing Center in Donna, Texas and the Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas."

ABC-7 has requested to be able to tour the El Paso processing facility ourselves. Our request was denied, as CBP cited Covid-19 safety protocols.