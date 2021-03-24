22 new virus deaths reported in El Paso as hospitalizations dip below 200

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso health department reported 22 new coronavirus-related deaths and 172 new cases Wednesday.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 2,351. The health department is investigating an additional 146 suspected Covid-19 deaths.

The El Paso Health Department has acknowledged that several of these newly reported deaths happened months ago, and are just now being confirmed.

For the first time since Oct. 8, El Paso has reported fewer than 200 Covid-19 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations stand at 199, with 72 patients listed in intensive care.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,306, a slight decrease from Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 128,435 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in El Paso, with 123,578 reported recoveries.

