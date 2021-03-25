1 person seriously hurt after being stabbed in El Paso’s lower valley

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing in the lower valley.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Padilla Drive. That's a few blocks away from Speaking Rock Entertainment Center.

An emergency dispatcher said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

El Paso police are still on scene.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.