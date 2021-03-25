5 virus deaths, 168 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 168 new cases Thursday morning.

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,356.

The latest victims include:

1 – female in her 40s

1 – female in her 50s

1 – male in his 70s

1 – female in her 70s

1 – male in his 90s

The number of known active cases decreased by 57 to 2,249.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 128,615 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 123,815 reported recoveries.

