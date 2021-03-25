Funeral homes still struggle to meet demand from pandemic

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite Covid-19 cases declining and the number of people getting vaccinated increasing, there’s still a long way to go. One area that has been struggling to keep up throughout the pandemic are funeral homes.

“We’re still struggling with the fatalities management,” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said. “People are waiting 4, 5, 6 months.”

The judge told ABC-7 some funeral homes are still trying to help people while they are already saturated and he wants to balance them more evenly between those that do have space.

“I just believe they might have taken more instead of saying ok I can't, I can stop here and let others take over,” Judge Samaniego said.

The judge said to him, this is one of the most critical things happening right now. “The mayor and I spoke about this and it’s a huge priority. This shouldn’t be happening but we don’t have a lot of insight.”