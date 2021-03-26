Sens. Cruz, Cornyn to Lead Senate Delegation to Texas-Mexico Border

Top Stories

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In response to the immigration influx, U.S. Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are leading a tour with a senate delegation of the Texas southern border Friday.

The tour is expected to begin 12:30 p.m. local time. Sen. Cruz and Sen. Cornyn will be joined with 17 other members of congress.

The group said they plan to visit a migrant processing center in Donna, Texas. The temporary facility has gained national attention after photos released by a Texas House Democrat showed overcrowded conditions.

The group is also expected to participate in a Texas Department of Public Safety boat tour Friday afternoon.