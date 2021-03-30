El Paso reports 9 virus deaths, 87 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 87 new cases Tuesday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso now stands at 2,383, with 126 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

For three straight days, El Paso has reported fewer than 100 new cases.

The number of known active cases now stands at 1,943, a decrease of 108 from Monday.

Hospitalizations now stand at 180, with 57 patients still in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 129,209 confirmed cases and 124,701 reported recoveries in El Paso.

