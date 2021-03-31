El Paso reports 17 virus deaths, increasing pandemic death toll to 2,400

Top Stories

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new cases Wednesday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso now stands at 2,400, with 112 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

It can sometimes take months for the health department to confirm a Covid-19 death, so the majority newly-announced deaths did not occur recently.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,027, an increase of 84 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations now stand at 176 (-4), with 61 (+4) patients still in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 129,495 confirmed cases and 124,896 reported recoveries in El Paso.

