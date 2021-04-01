8 virus deaths, 209 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 209 new cases Wednesday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso now stands at 2,408, with 102 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,131, an increase of 104 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations now stand at 164 (-12), with 58 (-3) patients still in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 129,723 confirmed cases and 125,019 reported recoveries in El Paso.

