El Paso reports 5 virus deaths as active cases increase once again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced five new coronavirus-related deaths and 154 new cases Friday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso now stands at 2,413, with 101 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,155, an increase of 24 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations now stand at 163 (-1), with 55 (-3) patients still in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 129,884 confirmed cases and 125,151 reported recoveries in El Paso.

