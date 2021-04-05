1 virus death, 126 new cases announced in El Paso

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced one new coronavirus-related deaths and 126 new cases Monday morning.

The victim was identified as a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso now stands at 2,425, with 93 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,129, an increase of 15 from Sunday.

Hospitalizations now stand at 152 (-5), with 60 (+1) patients still in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 130,250 confirmed cases and 125,537 reported recoveries in El Paso.

