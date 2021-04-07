Active cases rise again as El Paso reports 9 virus deaths

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 184 new cases Wednesday morning.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso now stands at 2,442, with 87 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,259, which is an increase of 56 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations now stand at 158 (+7), with 56 (+4) patients still in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 130,647 confirmed cases and 125,792 reported recoveries in El Paso.

