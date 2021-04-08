16 virus deaths, 223 new cases announced in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 16 coronavirus-related deaths and 223 new cases Thursday morning.

The health department acknowledged that these deaths happened over a span of the past five months.

The victims were identified as:

2 – females in their 40s

1 – male in his 60s

1 – female in her 60s

3 – females in their 70s

2 – males in their 70s

3 – males in their 80s

2 – females in their 80s

1 – female in her 90s

1 – male in his 90s

The pandemic death toll now stands at 2,458 with an additional 84 suspected Covid-19 deaths under investigation.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,282, an increase of 23 from Wednesday.

There are 164 (+6) Covid-19 patients in El Paso, with 56 (=) of them in the ICU.

