16 virus deaths, 223 new cases announced in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 16 coronavirus-related deaths and 223 new cases Thursday morning.
The health department acknowledged that these deaths happened over a span of the past five months.
The victims were identified as:
2 – females in their 40s
1 – male in his 60s
1 – female in her 60s
3 – females in their 70s
2 – males in their 70s
3 – males in their 80s
2 – females in their 80s
1 – female in her 90s
1 – male in his 90s
The pandemic death toll now stands at 2,458 with an additional 84 suspected Covid-19 deaths under investigation.
The number of known active cases now stands at 2,282, an increase of 23 from Wednesday.
There are 164 (+6) Covid-19 patients in El Paso, with 56 (=) of them in the ICU.
For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.
Comments