Police investigate shooting in northeast El Paso, 2 people injured

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said two people were injured in a shooting at Fairbanks Dr. and Rushing Rd.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said there is one person in custody at this time in connection with the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

