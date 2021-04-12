Police investigate shooting in northeast El Paso, 2 people injured
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said two people were injured in a shooting at Fairbanks Dr. and Rushing Rd.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said there is one person in custody at this time in connection with the shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
