1 virus death, 99 new cases announced in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced one new coronavirus-related death and 99 new cases Tuesday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,479, with 77 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The number of known active cases now stands at 2,410, which is 36 fewer than Monday.

There are 179 Covid-19 patients in El Paso, which marks an increase of 19. There are 55 patients in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 131,561 confirmed cases in El Paso with 126,528 reported recoveries.

