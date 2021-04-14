6 virus deaths, 177 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced six new coronavirus-related death and 177 new cases on Wednesday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,485.

There are 2,508 known active cases, which is 98 more than Tuesday.

There are 164 Covid-19 patients in El Paso hospitals, which marks an decrease of 15. There are 45 patients in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 131,746 confirmed cases in El Paso with 126,614 reported recoveries.

