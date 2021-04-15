6 virus deaths, increase in hospitalizations reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced six new coronavirus-related death and 147 new cases Thursday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,491, with 68 additional suspected Covid-19 deaths being investigated by the health department.

There are 2,457 known active cases, which is 51 fewer than Wednesday.

There are 180 Covid-19 patients in El Paso hospitals, which marks an increase of 16. There are 56 patients in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 131,898 confirmed cases in El Paso with 126,815 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.