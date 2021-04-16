El Paso County host anther first-come, first-served clinic, giving 1,500 Pfizer vaccines

Top Stories

FABENS, Texas -- 1,500 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines are up for grabs. The County is hosting another first-come, first-served vaccine drive-thru clinic in Fabens.

The county will distribute the Pfizer vaccine Friday, compared to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was distributed at previous events.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the dose of the Pfizer vaccine were allocated to this event before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration put a pause on distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The J&J (vaccine) had been really had slowed down (here) almost three, four weeks ago,” Samaniego said. The county judge said the single-dose vaccine was his “go-to” vaccine, making it easier to distribute especially to those who are most vulnerable or live in rural or underserved parts of the community.

The clinic begins at 9 a.m. at the El Paso County Emergency Services District #2 office on 16001 Socorro Rd and will continue until vaccines are depleted.

The event is targeting residents in Clint, Fabens, San Elizario and Socorro, but it is open to everyone 18 and older.