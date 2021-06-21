3 new cases, no virus deaths in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported three new coronavirus cases and did not announce any new virus-related deaths Monday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll remained at 2,633.

El Paso health department data shows that 61.7% of eligible El Pasoans are now fully vaccinated, with 74.1% having received at least one dose.

As of Monday, there were 280 active infections among individuals in the county. Officials also said there were 41 El Pasoans hospitalized with Covid infections, with 17 of those patients listed in intensive care.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found online at EPstrong.org.