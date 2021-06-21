Las Cruces police investigating homicide after discovering body in Apodaca Park

Top Stories

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers discovered the body of a man in Apodaca Park.

The department said officers were called out to the park late Sunday night to reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a man. Police said the man died of "apparent foul play", but did not specify how the man died.

Police arrested a suspect nearby, and said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Police did not provide any more information on the victim or the suspect.

