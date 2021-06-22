El Paso reports 7 virus deaths, 24 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced seven coronavirus-related deaths and 24 new cases Tuesday morning.

It's important to note that it can sometimes take months for the health department to report a Covid-19 death, so these latest virus fatalities did not happen on the same day.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll remained at 2,640.

El Paso health department data shows that 61.8% of eligible El Pasoans are now fully vaccinated, with 74.2% having received at least one dose.

As of Monday, there were 274 active infections among individuals in the county. Officials also said there were 48 El Pasoans hospitalized with Covid infections, with 19 of those patients listed in intensive care.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found online at EPstrong.org.